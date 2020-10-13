The Amazon Fire TV Cube hits lowest sale price ever for Prime Day

Snag the ultimate streaming player at a record-low price during this year's Amazon Prime Day event. For a limited time, you can get the powerful Fire TV Cube on sale for just $79.99 (was $119.99). That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 4K streaming device.



The Amazon Fire TV Cube allows you to watch your favorite content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more in 4K Ultra HD resolution completely hands-free. Just ask Amazon Alexa to launch a movie, adjust the volume, change the channel, and so much more. The powerful Fire TV also features a built-in speaker that can play music, answer questions, and allow you to control compatible smart home devices.



As we mentioned above, this is the best deal we've seen for the Fire TV Cube and $10 less than the all-time low Black Friday price. You must be an Amazon Prime member to snag this deal, and if you're not a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here so you can shop this deal and other can't-be-missed Prime Day offers.

Amazon Prime Day Fire TV deal:

