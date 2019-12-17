The all-new Facebook Portal TV gets a $50 price cut

Just in time for the holidays, Facebook is discounting its all-new Portal TV. Starting now through December 24, you can save $50 on the video chat service and receive free shipping.



The Portal TV is part of Facebook's mission to improve video calling by making it completely hands and distraction-free. The device allows you to make video calls on the biggest screen in your home and features a smart camera that automatically pans and zooms to keep up with the action so you can move and talk freely and always stay in frame. The Alexa-enabled Portal also works with other smart home devices so you can see who’s at the front door, watch the news, check the weather and more completely hands-free.

You can also enjoy movies and TV shows from Portal TV with special programming just for kids. Facebook knows that privacy is a big concern, so it's enabled controls that allow you to easily disable the camera and microphone, and video calls are always encrypted.



As we mentioned above, this offer ends on December 24, and you'll also receive free shipping for a limited time. The Portal TV would make a fantastic gift for anyone on your list, so you should take advantage of this fantastic deal before it's too late.

You can learn about Facebook's other device with our hands-on Facebook Portal TV review.