Facebook Portal price cut: buy any two Portal devices, save $50

Connect with family and friends around the world and save money with this limited-time offer on the Portal lineup from Facebook. Right now, you can score a $50 price cut when you buy any two Portal devices, which include the Portal TV, Portal Mini, Portal, and Portal Plus.



The Portal lineup is part of Facebook's mission to improve video calling by making it completely hands- and distraction-free. Each Portal device allows you to make video calls and features a smart camera that automatically pans and zooms to keep up with the action, allowing you to move and talk freely while always staying in frame.



The Alexa-enabled Portal also works with other smart home devices so you can see who's at the front door, watch the news, check the weather, and more. Facebook knows that privacy is a big concern, so it's enabled controls that allow you to easily disable the camera and microphone while ensuring video calls are always encrypted.



This limited-time deal ends on November 6, and to see the discount applied, you must add any two Portal devices to your cart. This would be a fantastic gift idea for the upcoming holidays and the perfect opportunity to stock up and save.

Facebook Portal deals:

Facebook Portal TV $149 at Facebook | Buy any 2 Portals and save $50

The Portal TV allows your TV to become a smart home display which allows you to use your voice to control your smart home, get news updates, check the weather and more, even when your TV is turned off.

Facebook Portal Mini $99 at Facebook | Buy any 2 Portals and save $50

The Facebook Portal Mini is a compact smart display that works with Amazon Alexa to play music, make video calls, display photos, and more.

Facebook Portal $149 at Facebook | Buy any 2 Portals and save $50

The Alexa-enabled Facebook Portal features a smart camera that allows you to make video calls and display photos from Facebook, Instagram and your phone completely hands-free.

Facebook Portal Plus $249 at Facebook | Buy any 2 Portals and save $50

Facebook's largest portal screen, the Portal Plus, features a 15.6-inch smart camera that will automatically widen when someone enters the room to keep everyone in view.

