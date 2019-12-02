The 4K Fire TV Stick for just $25 is Amazon's top Cyber Monday deal

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is going strong with hundreds of discounts through its site that you can shop right now. Some of Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals include its own devices, like the best-selling Fire TV Stick.



Right now you can the 4K Fire TV on sale for $24.99. That's a 50% discount and the lowest price we've found for the Alexa-enabled streaming device. Amazon also has the 2nd generation Fire TV Stick on sale for only $19.99, and the all-new Fire TV Cube on sale for $89.99. Not in the US? Scroll down for today's Fire device deals in your region.

The 4K Fire TV Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution. Just plug the stick into your TV, connect to the internet, and watch your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Hulu, Amazon Video, Netflix, and more. You'll get access to tens of thousands of channels with storage capacity for thousands of apps, games, and Alexa skills. The Fire device also includes an Alexa voice remote so you can browse shows, launch movies, adjust the volume, and more completely hands-free.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the Fire TV Stick and a fantastic deal for a 4K streaming device. Amazon's Cyber Monday sale ends today, so you'll need to take advantage of these doorbuster deals while you can.

The best Cyber Monday Fire device deals:

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote and is currently 50% off at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

You can get the Fire TV Stick on sale for just $19.99 at Amazon. A great stocking stuffer gift idea, the streaming player features an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to find and launch movies and TV shows.

View Deal

All-new Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the Amazon Fire TV Cube, a hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible. Use your voice to play music, ask questions and control your smart home devices without turning on your TV.

View Deal

You can find more Fire TV device deals with the best Amazon Fire TV deals, prices and sales that are happening now.

If you're not in the US, you can see today's best deals on the 4K Fire TV stick where you are below.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Cyber Monday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.