Samsung adds Spotify streaming to Smart TVs

A new Spotify app is coming to Samsung Smart TVs so you can stream music through your television.

As well as hitting Samsung's smart TV sets, the app will also be available on connected Blu-ray players and home theatre systems.

Samsung is the first television manufacturer to 'bring Spotify to the big screen' (which is like boasting that you were the first person to try making a fish ride a bicycle), although you can get Spotify through Virgin Media Tivo boxes too, if you're so inclined.

Seems unnecessary

Spotify's global head of hardware partnerships Pascal de Mul explained the development: "The television is at the heart of most people's home entertainment experience, so it is a natural fit to make our music service available on internet-connected Smart TVs."

Although the app itself is free, to actually use it on a Samsung TV you'll need to be a premium Spotify subscriber which will set you back £9.99 a month.

While some people do have the best speakers as part of their TV set up, we can't entirely get on board with having your TV on the whole time you're listening to music.

Still, if that sounds like something you'd be into, Samsung's Series 7 and Series 8 televisions will be first to get in on the music streaming action, with the Spotify app rolling out to the rest of the range at the end of October.