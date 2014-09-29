Final credits set to roll on Tesco's short-lived Clubcard TV

Tesco has decided to shut down its Clubcard TV service, citing a lack of repeat usage for the reason why it is closing the free offering.

Tesco launched the service for holders of its loyalty card, but the Blinkbox-powered offering appears to have foundered.

As spotted by The Next Web, Tesco has kept the news confined to its support pages, allowing an offering that has only just marked 18 months in existence to disappear.

"We have taken the decision to close the Clubcard TV service, which means that unfortunately you won't be able to watch the library of movies and TV on the service from 28th October," said Tesco.

"Until then everything will carry on as normal, so there's still time to finish off a series or catch a movie.

Lessons in loyalty

"We've learnt a lot since launching Clubcard TV in March 2013 and whilst many enjoyed our free service, we weren't getting the level of repeat usage we had hoped for.

"You can still access entertainment through blinkbox Movies which offers the latest blockbuster films and hit TV shows without subscription. You can rent or buy and watch instantly on loads of devices."

Alas poor Clubcard TV we hardly knew ye. But that was clearly the problem.