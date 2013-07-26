Breaking Bad's final episodes will be on Netflix UK a day after US TV

Netflix will show the final episodes of Breaking Bad a mere day after they premiere on TV in the US on TV.

The streaming service had hinted that the final episodes would be shown after the US on a weekly basis, but it didn't reveal how long the UK would have to wait to see just how Walter White's antics would come to a close.

In a release it has now made it crystal clear that new episodes will be available every Monday, beginning 12 August, following the US broadcasts on Sundays.

Breaking Bad stars ultimate method actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul and while it's a shame that all episodes aren't being shown at once, it does mean that your weekly fix of the show isn't that far away.

