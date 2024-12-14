Samsung Galaxy S25 rumored features: the key tipped upgrades on the S25 line

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has been extensively tipped and rumored at this point, so we have a good idea of what the key features of these phones will be.

By ‘features’ we refer here to the major upgrades and new things relative to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series – so in other words the main things that might make you consider buying a Samsung Galaxy S25 over a Galaxy S24.

You’ll find all of these claimed features and upgrades below, and note that we’re looking at the whole Samsung Galaxy S25 line here – so the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra as well as the base model.

MagSafe-like charging

One interesting addition that has only recently got tipped is the possible presence of a MagSafe-like system on the Samsung Galaxy S25 line, though exactly how it will work is uncertain.

One rumor suggested the Samsung Galaxy S25 series would all support Qi2 wireless charging, which is a very similar tech to MagSafe, with magnets in the phone that let you magnetically attach wireless chargers and accessories, such as battery packs and tripods.

However, another suggested that instead Samsung might simply sell some magnetic cases, which you could then attach magnetic accessories to.

We’re inclined to say that both of these rumors are probably true – that the phones will support Qi2 charging, but also that Samsung might release a range of magnetic cases, perhaps so that you can still firmly attach magnetic accessories when there’s a case on the phone.

A new ultra-wide camera

Several sources have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could have a new ultra-camera, with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s fairly modest 12MP ultra-wide being replaced with a more pixel-packed 50MP sensor.

This should allow for more detailed photos, and will hopefully lead to an overall quality increase, bringing ultra-wide shots more in line with photos taken with the main camera.

However, this upgrade is reportedly just for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, with the other models likely sticking with the same cameras as their predecessors.

A super-powered chipset

Perhaps the most noticeable upgrade in day-to-day use could be a new chipset, with every Samsung Galaxy S25 model sure to have a faster chipset than their predecessors.

There’s been some debate about which chipset or chipsets will be used, but the consensus seems to be that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at least will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which based on benchmarks should deliver a huge boost in power.

As for the other models, they may well use the Snapdragon 8 Elite too, but there’s a chance that in some regions they could use an Exynos 2500 instead. This is a chipset that Samsung itself makes, and based on past form it probably won’t be quite as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Elite – but it should still be a big upgrade on the Galaxy S24’s chipset.

A new ‘Slim’ model

Not a feature as such, but the biggest ‘new’ thing in the Samsung Galaxy S25 line might be a completely new model, which for now we’re referring to as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim.

This – as that name suggests – could be a much thinner alternative to the other Galaxy S25 models, and we’ve heard that the Galaxy S25 Slim could even have an ‘Ultra’-level camera.

However, to keep it slim there may be compromises elsewhere, such as in the number of lenses or the size of the battery.

Extra RAM

Going by rumors, it’s looking very likely that both the base Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have more RAM than their predecessors. The former could ship with 12GB (up from 8GB in the Samsung Galaxy S24), and the latter with up to 16GB (up from 12GB in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra).

However, one tip suggests that the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s starting configuration will still have 12GB of RAM, with only higher storage variants getting 16GB.

In any case, a boost in RAM could be desirable, especially for AI tasks, which can be very dependent on RAM. Notably though there’s no sign of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus being boosted from the 12GB of its predecessor.

A larger screen

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifically might have a bigger screen than its predecessor, with reports suggesting it could have a 6.86-inch display, which would likely be marketed as 6.9 inches. That’s up slightly from 6.8 inches on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

So this probably won’t make a drastic difference, but it will bring the phone more in line with the 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max.

However, the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus will probably have the same screen sizes as their predecessors, at 6.2 inches and 6.7 inches respectively.