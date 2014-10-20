Bat-mobile: Channel 5 and more join the Sky Go lineup

Sky's mobile TV service, Sky Go, has just been given another dollop of channels to its growing lineup.

Channel 5, 5*, 5 USA, ITVBe and British Eurosport 2 are now available for users, bringing the total of live channels up to 70.

That's especially good news for Bat fans that have been waiting to get their teeth stuck into Gotham, the series based on the Batman franchise with a particular focus on Detective James Gordon.

Or if superheroes and villains aren't your thing, we suppose there's always Neighbours.