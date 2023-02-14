Ted Lasso season 3 finally scores a release date – and it's very soon

By Tom Power
published

Get ready to believe one last time

Ted Lasso and Nate Shelley look at each other in a stadium tunnel in Ted Lasso season 3
Ted Lasso's third (and potentially final) season debuts in March. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
Audio player loading…

Ted Lasso season 3 will officially kick off on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, March 15.

Announced as a Valentine's Day-style gift, the hit Apple TV Plus soccer comedy series will finally debut on one of world's best streaming services in just over one month's time (at the time of writing anyway).

The reveal was made alongside a first teaser for Ted Lasso season 3. In it, the show's supporting cast are shown making their own "Believe" signs in their customary creative ways – you know, after the old one was destroyed in the season 2 finale – and posting them around AFC Richmond's changing room. Check out the teaser below:

The multi-award winning TV show's return marks the first time that an Apple TV Plus series will launch mid-week. Ted Lasso's previous seasons had aired on Fridays, meaning it'll vie with Marvel's TV shows on Disney Plus – if any, such as Loki season 2 or Secret Invasion, are released between March and June – for viewers' attention on Wednesdays moving forward.

Not content with providing eager fans with an official launch date and teaser, Apple also released the plot synopsis for Ted Lasso's third season.

"Newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the 'wonder kid', has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United," the synopsis reads. 

"In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert, and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

Ted Lasso and Coach Beard share a meal and drink in Ted Lasso season 2

Is this the final whistle for Ted and company? (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

With an official start date announced, the future of the Apple original series, which is one of the best Apple TV Plus shows around, is set to dominate discussions again. Ted Lasso's creators have regularly stated that the show was always billed as a trilogy, but teases from the cast and crew – particularly in the last 12 months – have given fans hope that the series could continue in some vein post-season 3. It's unclear if that'll be with a fourth season, or as a spin-off or two. 

Surprisingly, Apple declined to confirm the addition of any actors to the show's burgeoning cast, choosing instead to reveal that all of season 1 and 2's major players will return for its next instalment. It seems, then, that Ted Lasso season 3 will have more than a few surprises in store for audiences throughout its forthcoming 12-episode run.

Here's that all important launch date again: Ted Lasso season 3 will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, March 15. New episodes will launch on the streaming platform every Wednesday after that until season 3's final episode is released on Wednesday, June 7.

For more Apple TV Plus-based coverage, read our Severance season 2 hub. Additionally, check out the best Apple TV Plus movies to stream right now.

Tom Power
Tom Power
Entertainment Reporter

As TechRadar's entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.


An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot (opens in new tab).


Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.

Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.

See more TV news