Target Black Friday home deals: save on Instant Pot, Roomba and more appliances

The Target Black Friday deals are now in their final week – which you might expect, since November 27 marks the actual date of the big sales event itself. Luckily, this is a good thing, because it means all the biggest and best deals are pretty much out there already, ready for you to take advantage of.

If you're on the hunt for home appliances in the Black Friday deals, Target has some pretty big savings on key products like KitchenAid, Dyson vacuum cleaners, blenders and more. Basically, if there's anything in your kitchen that needs an upgrade, you'll likely find it included here in some capacity.

Below, we've rounded up seven of the key deals you can get in the Black Friday deals at Target right now when it comes to home appliances. Hopefully you'll find some useful gift ideas in here as the holidays approach.

Target Black Friday deals

iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum: $279.99 $179.99 at Target

Robot vacuums take a deep discount throughout the Black Friday sales period, including this affordable Roomba model. Control your new robot buddy with the relevant app on your phone, and watch the Roomba clean your home as you put your feet up. View Deal

Oster Classic Series Blender with Travel Smoothie Cup: $39.99 $20 at Target

Make smoothies for just $20, and take them with you on the go in the included 20 oz smoothie cup. This blender has eight speeds – use it to grate cheese, grind up coffee beans, or mash up whatever you like.

Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender: $199 $99.99 at Target

If you're big into making smoothies, this Ninja appliance cuts through frozen ingredients and ice to make the beverage of your choice. That's a massive 50% off the listed retail price at Target this week. View Deal

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum: $379.99 $229.99 at Target

Save $100 on a Dyson-branded stick vacuum in this early Black Friday deal at Target. There's up to 40 minutes of runtime with this particular model, and Dyson boasts the V8 has 15% more suction than its own V7 model. View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Nova Programmable Electric Cooker: $119.99 $69.99 at Target

If you're shopping for Instant Pots right now, you'll know there are plenty of variations on the electric cookers. The LCD panel gives you cooking information that's easy to parse, and you've got 13 pre-programmed cooking settings which you can customize. View Deal

Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven: $199.99 $139.99 at Target

The manufacturer boasts of seven cooking functions with this particular unit: AirFry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm, toast, making it pretty versatile. Bring on the many pieces of toast.View Deal

KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer: $449.99 $199.99 at Target

Get a massive $250 off this food mixer, which comes with a 5 quart stainless steel bowl, and has 10 optimized speeds to deal with any recipe you throw at it. This model is available in ice blue and black at the time of writing. Only available for pick-up.View Deal

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals in the run up to the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday 2020 deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.