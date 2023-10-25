Target Black Friday deals 2023: today's best early sales

The 2023 Target Black Friday deals event is just around the corner, in fact, there are plenty of early bargains you can shop right now on TVs, Apple devices, kitchen appliances, clothing, vacuums, and toys. To help you find all the top offers in one place, we've created this guide to bring you all the best early Target Black Friday deals and everything else you need to know about this year's sale.



While Black Friday officially takes place on November 24, like in years past, retailers are getting a head start by launching early offers right now to help spread out your holiday shopping. The good news is that you can score impressive Black Friday deals right now on OLED TVs, the Apple Watch 8, air fryers, coffee makers, and more.



Below, I've listed the most popular Target sale categories if you want to jump straight to the site, followed by today's 10 best early Black Friday deals. Target should be announcing its official Black Friday sale dates and releasing its popular Black Friday ad next week, and we'll be updating this page as soon as that information becomes available.

Best early Target Black Friday deals

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $109 now $59.99 at Target

This Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space thanks to its compact size, especially now that it's on sale for $59.99 at Target. The coffee maker can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens.

Gourmia Digital Air Fryer: was $99.99 now $89.99 at Target

Get the top-rated Gourmia Digita Air Fryer on sale for $89.99 at Target's early Black Friday sale. The 14-quart air fryer features 12 one-touch cooking presets, so can air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate, and the rotisserie set and air fry baskets are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanups.

Bissell CleanView Swivel Vacuum Cleaner: was $175 now $106.99 at Target

The Bissell CleanView Swivel vacuum features powerful suction that features a triple action brush roll to seamlessly pick up pet hair. The lightweight vacuum also includes a quick-release extension wand and a pet turbo eraser tool for quick and convenient pick-ups and has an automatic cord rewind. Today's early Black Friday deal brings the price down to a record low of $106.99.

Bissell Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner: was $133.99 now $113.99 at Target

The Bissell carpet cleaner was a best-seller at last year's Black Friday sale, and Target has this ProHeat deep cleaner model on sale for $113.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, and auto interiors and features Heatwave Technology, which helps maintain the water temperature for your toughest stains.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $119.99 at Target

The Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $119.99 at Target's early Black Friday sale. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189, this deal is a great alternative.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $329 now $280.49 at Target

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display, health tracking, and safety features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Target's early Black Friday deals include this refurbished model on sale for just $280.49, which is the best deal you can find right now. If you don't mind a refurbished product, this is a fantastic price for an Apple smartwatch.

TCL 50-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $279.99 now $229.99 at Target

One of our favorite budget early Black Friday TV deals is this TCL 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $229.99 at Target. A 50-inch 4K smart TV for $229.99 is an incredible price, and this TCL S4 Series set packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series UHD Smart LED TV: was $269.99 now $249.99 at Target

Get this Vizio 50-inch 4K TV for just $249.99, a fantastic value considering you’re getting an array of Smart display features built in. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box. Is it likely to be the best TV in the world? Likely not, but if you’re looking for a cheap mid-size TV for casual viewing, then this is a cost-effective option.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,899.99 at Target

Target's early Black Friday deals include the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,899.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

LG 70-inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV: was $629.99 now $579.99 at Target

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, Target has this 70-inch 4K smart TV sale for just 579.99. You're getting a premium picture experience thanks to LG's α7 Gen5 AI processor, plus webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Target Black Friday deals: key information

(Image credit: Shuang Li / Shutterstock)

When does the Target Black Friday sale start? Black Friday 2023 falls on November 24. The actual date shifts, but the day of the week stays the same: it's always the Friday after Thanksgiving.



The official Target Black Friday sale hasn't been announced yet, but we expect the date to be released on November 1, along with the Target Black Friday ad, and we'll update this page as soon as that information becomes available.



If you're looking to shop for bargains right now, we've listed today's best early Target Black Friday deals at the top of this page, which include discounts on TVs, Apple devices, kitchen appliances, and vacuums.

What Target Black Friday deals do we expect to see in 2023?

Much like all of the big superstores, Target Black Friday deals offer a pretty mixed bag in terms of products to expect.

Last year, we saw some excellent deals on a wide variety of popular tech products, including AirPods and Beats headphones, Apple and Samsung devices, and even Roombas. We also saw sub-$120 Chromebooks, tons of discounted PS5 and Switch games, massive TVs, and a good selection of kitchenware from brands like KitchenAid, Keurig, and Ninja. Toys are also a popular Target Black Friday category, and we expect to see competitive prices on Barbie, Legos, Paw Patrol, Disney, and more.

We expect to see more of the same this year, with new Apple device releases and premium mobile tech likely garnering the most interest.

How can I get the best Target Black Friday deals on the day?

With the shopping landscape totally changed from a couple of years ago, we expect Target to lean heavily into online-first deals. That's not to say shopping in-store is off the cards, but we expect it'll be easier to grab the bargain you're looking for if you're on your PC or phone.

In terms of bagging the items you want, when shopping online, we'd avoid holding products in your basket for too long, especially if you're looking to pick up a potential sell-out hot commodity such as a bargain high-end TV or an Apple device. Don't forget to check out other retailers, too, as Amazon Black Friday deals, Walmart Black Friday deals, and Best Buy Black Friday deals are seriously competitive.