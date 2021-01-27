Super Bowl TV deals at Walmart: get this 70-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for just $448

The 2021 Super Bowl is less than two weeks away, which means time is running out to upgrade your TV before the big game. Have no fear though, Walmart is here to help with fantastic Super Bowl TV deals like this Onn. 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $448 - an incredible price for a big-screen 4K Roku TV.

onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV: $448.00 at Walmart

This 70-inch is just the perfect centerpiece if you're building a home theater to impress the guests. It's not only massive, best for immersive viewings of your favorite movies and shows, but it boasts 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate for that impeccable, super sharp, and smooth image quality.

While this 70-inch Onn. set might not be the best TV in the world, it does feature 4K Ultra HD resolution, which displays four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display. The 70-inch TV also has the Roku experience built in, which gives you access to over 500,000+ movies and TV shows that you can stream from your TV's home screen. You're also getting the Google Assitant so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.



See more of the best Super Bowl TV deals from Walmart below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so we recommend taking advantage of now before it's too late.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $265 at Walmart

Save $234 - A fantastic TV deal, you can score a massive $234 price cut on the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

LG 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $599.95 $396.99 at Walmart

Save $202 - Get the 2020 LG 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $396.99 at Walmart. The feature-packed smart TV comes with ThinQ AI technology and the Google Assistant so you can use your TV as your smart home hub.

VIZIO 70-inch V-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $758 $588 at Walmart

Save $170 - Enjoy the big game on this 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $588 at Walmart. The Vizio TV features smart capabilities and delivers bright, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Dolby Vision HDR and 4K HD resolution.

VIZIO 65-inch M-Series 4K UHD Quantum Smart TV: $778 $648 at Walmart

Save $130 - Get this Vizio 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $648. The M-Series TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to the Quantum Color which delivers cinematic color volume with over a billion hues of vibrant color.

