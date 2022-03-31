Spotify Blend playlists let you co-create mixtapes with your favorite artists

Audio player loading…

Spotify has just expanded its Blend feature, making it possible to create shared playlists with up to 10 friends - or, if you prefer, your favorite artists and bands.

The feature was previously restricted to sharing with just one other person, and it allowed you to combine your musical tastes for one shared playlist, complete with personalized cover art and taste match scores to see how much you and your bestie have in common when it comes to music.

Now, you can do the same with up to 10 other people - think of it as a musical version of your WhatsApp group chat.

To get your group playlist going, you need to search 'Blend' within the search tab in the Spotify app, and then tap Invite. There you'll be able to choose who you want to share in your virtual mixtape - and once they have accepted your invitation, the music streaming service will generate the shared playlist based on the invitees' musical tastes. You'll also be able to see which songs were added for which friend.

Once everyone has joined the new playlist, you'll get a custom share card, which you can post on social media and make those friends that didn't make the cut feel rather jealous.

Not the friendly type? You can also make a mixtape playlist with artists, and get an insight into their creative influences. 20 artists have signed up to the feature so far, including BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Charlie XCX, Kasey Musgraves, and Diplo.

Spotify will merge your musical tastes with the artist of your choice to create a shared playlist (though you'll be the only one listening to it). As with Blend playlists created with friends, you'll get a share card showing your taste-match scores, and how your listening preferences compare.

Keep it in the family

(Image credit: Spotify)

It's a neat way of bringing fans closer to their favorite artists (although you're out of luck if yours isn't included in the 20 artists that have signed up), but we imagine these playlists will be peppered with plenty of the artists' own releases, too. Playlists are a good marketing tool, after all - and new releases could be added automatically to ensure fans stream the latest songs straight away and don't linger in the artists' back catalogue.

We much prefer the idea of group Blend playlists. For groups of friends that have been brought together by similar music interests, the idea of having a playlist influenced by every member's tastes is a lovely idea.

Blend playlists could be even more sentimental for families. We can easily imagine how a regularly updated family playlist would appeal to a homesick college student that wants to hear the kind of music their parents played in the kitchen while cooking meals, or the pop bangers they used to make up dance routines for with their little sister.

The only danger with Blend playlists is if you have a wildcard in the group. If 9 out of 10 people are into easy listening jazz, what happens when the one metalhead's favorite songs are introduced into the mix? Better not have your headphones turned up too loud, just in case.