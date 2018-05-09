Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact now supports Verizon in the US

The Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact might be the smaller of Sony’s 2018 flagship phones, but is has broader US carrier support than the Sony Xperia XZ2.

Sony’s new Compact now works on the Verizon network, making this the first Sony phone to hit the carrier’s CDMA network since the 2015 exclusive Sony Xperia Z3v. We had a look at the Sony Xperia Z4v before it was unceremoniously cancelled ahead of launch.

There’s currently no word on whether the bigger XZ2 will support the carrier, or if it plans to sell Sony phones at Verizon stores. It’s apparently supported on a BYOD (bring your own device) basis right now, according to Android Police .

There are more XZ2 differences than size

There are a few differences between the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact, namely their sizes and Sony's Dynamic Vibration System, which is only inside of the larger model. But the idea that one of these phones is supported on Verizon and not the other is a little baffling.

Adding onto that, Google announced that the Android P beta is available on the Sony Xperia XZ2 and not the smaller Compact variant. Given that both feature a Snapdragon 845 and 4GB of RAM, limiting the capabilities of one for seemingly no reason is a bad practice.

I was told pre-MWC by Sony PR that the Xperia XZ2 Compact (not the xz2 flagship) will be coming to VerizonMarch 10, 2018

We were told during a pre-announcement that the XZ2 Compact would support Verizon, though no additional details were provided at that time. We had fingers crossed that it would be more affordable than the $649 price point that it launched at, perhaps in a bid to appeal to mainstream Americans.

If you’re reading this, you don’t need me to tell you that the popular electronics company has very little cache in the States.