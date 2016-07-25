From DirectX 12 to Xbox streaming: what Windows 10's future holds for gamers

We're going to start with the biggie. Windows 10 is the only version of Microsoft's OS that supports DirectX 12.

It's easy to think of DirectX as that annoying piece of software you have to update every now and then before you play games, but it's an essential part of the gaming chain. It is what provides the APIs that give a game access to your graphics hardware.

DirectX provides even deeper access to the GPU than DirectX 11, meaning less overhead and better performance in a like-for-like test.

It also enables a kind of next-gen SLI effect, where two graphics cards are used at the same time. DirectX 12 loosens this up, letting the resources of two completely different cards be used simultaneously.

Of course, this doesn't mean you can plug in your knackered old GPU into your computer and expect a big boost: that thing won't support DirectX 12. However, it could mean games start using the GPU integrated into your CPU as an extra little brain for specific lower-level tasks.

Integrated GPUs are nowhere near as bad as they used to be, so it's nice to think if you have a proper gaming rig, the CPU's graphics section won't just be sitting there idle anymore.

This article is part of TechRadar's Windows 10 week. Microsoft's latest operating system turns from a free to a paid upgrade on July 29, and we're looking to answer the question of whether it's good for you.