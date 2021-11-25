Score a Black Friday bargain on Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors

The Black Friday deals are coming thick and fast, and if you're looking for a Black Friday gaming monitor deal, there some incredible savings to be had on the Samsung Odyssey range of monitors, which are some of the most highly coveted displays in the PC gaming world.



Products of this quality rarely come cheap, which is why finding one in the Black Friday sales will help you keep some cash in your wallet. Thankfully, you get what you pay for with Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors, so you won't be splashing the cash on any old hardware.

An especially tasty deal is currently running on the Samsung G97T Odyssey G9 ultrawide over at Best Buy, down from $1,599.99 to $1,099.99 – that's an incredible saving of $500 one one of the best ultrawide monitors you can buy right now! (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best gaming monitor deals in your region).

With a whopping 49-inch curved screen, you won't need to use multiple monitors when this bad boy gives you the real estate of two screens in one handy, gorgeous display. It also rocks a speedy 240Hz refresh rate, for an essential edge in any competitive gaming environment.

And of course, it features a glowing Infinity Core on the rear that will project customizable RGB lighting onto the wall behind the monitor – it won't help your gameplay in any way, but it does look seriously cool, and completes the look of any modern PC gaming setup.

Today's best Samsung Odyssey Black Friday deals

Samsung Odyssey CRG5 Gaming Monitor: $399.99 Samsung Odyssey CRG5 Gaming Monitor: $399.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 on this incredible Samsung gaming monitor, featuring a 27-inch curved display. See every frame thanks to a 240Hz refresh rate, and Nvidia G-Sync aids in eradicating image tears, stuttering, and screen lag for exceptionally smooth gaming.

Samsung Odyssey G3 27-inch gaming monitor: $329.99 Samsung Odyssey G3 27-inch gaming monitor: $329.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 on this budget-friendly Samsung gaming monitor. Its affordability doesn't mean you're sacrificing quality for the price tag though, with oodles of great features like a 1ms response time, a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium.

Samsung Odyssey G5 27-inch gaming monitor: $379.99 Samsung Odyssey G5 27-inch gaming monitor: $379.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 on the legendary Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor, featuring a curved 27-inch with a speedy refresh rate of 144Hz for extra smooth gameplay. Plus, with AMD FreeSync premium you can reduce screen tearing, stutter, and input latency.

Samsung Odyssey G5 32-inch gaming monitor: $429.99 Samsung Odyssey G5 32-inch gaming monitor: $429.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $180 on this 32-inch gaming display, with a curve that matches the curvature of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain. Enjoy a speedy 144Hz refresh rate, giving you the framerate advantage over your opponents in competitive titles.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 ultrawide gaming monitor: $2499.99 Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 ultrawide gaming monitor: $2499.99 $1999.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 on one of the best ultrawide gaming monitors on the market, with 49 inches of curved display real estate. You're getting incredible benefits too, such as a cutting-edge Quantum Matrix HDR2000 panel, 240hz refresh rate, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support, 1ms response rates, and that fully customizable Odyssey Infinity Core lighting.

Samsung G97T Odyssey G9 ultrawide gaming monitor: $1599.99 Samsung G97T Odyssey G9 ultrawide gaming monitor: $1599.99 $1099.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 on this incredible ultrawide gaming monitor from Samsung, perfect for an immersive gaming experience. That 49-inch display matches the curve of the human eye and gives you the space of two 27-inch monitors.

The variety of sizes, prices and features available in the Samsung Odyssey range ensures that there's something for everyone, and you likely won't find prices as low as these Black Friday deals again for some time.

We have no idea how long these offers will remain live, so if you've had your eyes on your dream monitor, buy now to avoid disappointment.

More Samsung Odyssey deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the [Product Name] from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals