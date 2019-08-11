School backpacks on sale: deals on North Face, Nike, Fortnite, Adidias and more

School backpacks are usually right up there on our checklist of back to school deals to look out for each year. And lots of retailers are cutting prices on a huge range of bags. So whether you need something for school or college you're bound to find a great deal at the moment with prices falling as they are.

We've had a good look around to give you a head start with deals from top brands like Nike, Adidas, North Face and more. Let's not forget about the crazy-hot Fortnite game either as there's a huge array of Fortnite backpacks to choose from too. If our highlights don't take your fancy, we've also included a selection of links to stores having the best school backpacks sales right now.



Whether you're looking for a functional backpack which will protect your tech accessories or you need a comfortable bag that will also look cool, we've got you covered with a variety of different choices.



Our top backpack deal is the Fortnite gaming backpack that's a whopping $48 off right now at Amazon. Other standout picks include the durable North Face 15-inch Laptop Backpack that's on sale for $89.99, and the XDesign Travel Backpack that comes with a USB charging port and priced at just $19.99.



Shop our full list of the top backpack deals below and also see our roundup of best back to school backpack sales that are happening now. These deals won't be available for long, so if you see something you like, you should take advantage now before its too late.

The best back-to-school backpack deals:

BlueCascadians Fortnite Backpack for Kids $60.99 $13.80 at Amazon

You can save $47 on the BlueCascadians Fortnite backpack at Amazon. The kids backpack is big enough to carry a 15-inch laptop and includes convenient compartments to store all your school supplies. There are lots of other colors and designs to choose from too.

View Deal

Adidas Originals National Plus Backpack $47.19 $44.44 at Amazon

Get the icey pink Adidas backpack on sale at Amazon for $44.44. The nylon backpack features a water resistant body material and includes a laptop or tablet sleeve with protective lining.

View Deal

XDesign Travel Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

A fantastic price for a backpack that provides a USB charging port, a headphone jack and an anti-theft lock. The lightweight backpack is also water resistant and features a laptop pocket for computers up to 16-inches.

View Deal

Nike Heritage Backpack $35 $30.70 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Nike Heritage backpack on sale at Amazon for $30.70. The backpack features padded shoulders for added comfort and provides an internal sleeve that can store up to a 15-inch laptop.

View Deal

JanSport Cool Student Backpack $54.95 at Amazon

Get the Amazon's Choice JanSport Student Backpack on sale for $54.95 at Amazon. The classic backpack includes several different pouches and compartments and features a 15-inch laptop sleeve.

View Deal

The best back-to-school backpack sales:

Interested in other back to school deals? You can see our roundup of the best back to school sales: deals on laptops, tablets, smartwatches & more.



If you're looking for a new laptop you can see our roundup of the best laptops under $500 and our 10 tips for buying a back to school laptop.