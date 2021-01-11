Save up to $200 in Best Buy's latest Chromebook deals - prices start at $199

We didn't see too many cheap Chromebook deals hitting the shelves last year, as demand quickly outstripped supply. However, discounts are far more readily available right now, and Best Buy is leading the way with savings reaching $200 on more premium models.

You'll find that discount on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook - a beast of a machine boasting a 4K touchscreen display and some hefty specs for that Chrome operating system. Usually sitting at $999, it's up for just $799 right now.

However, if you're not looking to spend more than $300 in this week's Chromebook sales, you'll find plenty of cheaper options up for grabs as well.

Best Buy is also offering $50 off a range of everyday machines, with this 14-inch HP device coming in at just $229 (was $279) and a 2-in-1 touchscreen Lenovo Chromebook sitting at the same price as well.

There are plenty more Chromebook deals up for grabs right now as well, and you'll find our top picks just below.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap Chromebook prices in your region.

Cheap Chromebook deals

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11-inch laptop: $199 at Best Buy

Though there's no discount on this 32GB Lenovo Chromebook, it's already available for a fantastic price if you don't want to pay extra for the bells and whistles of the $229 models below. You're getting an AMD A6 processor and 4GB RAM under the hood here as well.

View Deal

HP 14-inch Chromebook: $279.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

The 14-inch HP Chromebook is $50 off at Best Buy right now - bringing it down to just $229.99 and an excellent price for a device with a larger than average display. We usually find 11.6-inch screens on Chromebook deals in this price bracket, but there's plenty of room here. You're dropping down to an A4 processor to allow for this, however, there's also AMD Radeon graphics in here as well.

View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 2-in-1 11.6-inch laptop: $279 $229 at Best Buy

You can return to that 11.6-inch display size and pick up some excellent extra features for $229 as well. This Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 offers up a touchscreen display with a 2-in-1 convertible design that means it can easily turn into a tablet as well. That's usually a premium feature, making this $50 discount work even harder.

View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1-inch tablet with keyboard: $299 $249 at Best Buy

For just $20 more than the offers above, however, you can upgrade to 128GB of storage space with the unique Lenovo Duet Chromebook. You're picking up a tablet here, but one that slots into the included keyboard case to offer a flexible laptop experience as well.

View Deal

Premium Chromebook deals

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 2-in-1 13.5-inch laptop: $629 $529 at Best Buy

The Acer Chromebook Spin offers a fantastic set of specs for its price, especially considering you're going to be running the streamlined Chrome OS for an even better experience. You're getting a 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD in here, with a gorgeous 2K convertible display as well.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch touchscreen Chromebook: $999 $799 at Best Buy

Save $200 on this powerhouse of a Chromebook. Up top you'll find a 4K UHD touchscreen panel with a thin-bezel design measuring in at 13.3-inches. Meanwhile, under the hood there's an i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

View Deal

More Chromebook deals

Chrome OS offers an incredibly streamlined approach to everyday computing, but you are somewhat limited by Google's own app collection. There are, however, plenty of cheap laptop deals available that do offer that classic Windows experience - or you can try MacOS with the latest MacBook deals as well.