Save $460 on Apple iPad Pro 2021 deals with Verizon's buy-one get-one promo

Verizon's latest Apple iPad Pro 2021 deals are offering both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models with an excellent buy-one get-$460 off a second promotion this weekend - a great option for those looking for a cellular-capable device.

With an incredibly powerful M1 processor, gorgeous Liquid Retina display, and of course full cellular capabilities, you'll be able to absolutely blast through any task anywhere you choose with these excellent tablets.

Note, as you'd imagine, there are a few caveats to consider with these iPad Pro 2021 deals at Verizon - as with all carrier LTE devices. Firstly, to be eligible you'll need to be buying these tablets on an instalment plan and with a data plan, so you're not getting your savings upfront here. It's also worth noting that this is an extremely limited-time promotion that ends Sunday, so you don't have much time to catch these deals before it's gone.

Caveats aside, these are easily the biggest iPad Pro 2021 deals we've seen so far since these devices were launched back in May. Since then, we've only seen price cuts around $50 off at Amazon and other retailers with not much action for the cellular models either. Simply put, if you're looking to spend more to get yourself a fully connected tablet then this is definitely an option worth considering.

Outside the US? See the best iPad deals in your region just below.

Apple iPad Pro 2021 deals at Verizon

Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021): buy one get $460 off second at Verizon

Buy an Apple iPad Pro 2021 outright with a new plan this weekend and Verizon will score you a second device for just under half price. Note, to be eligible here you will need to be picking a device up with a new plan and also pay for it in instalments. That said, this is easily one of the best iPad Pro 2021 deals we've seen so far since this device's launch - especially if you're looking for a cellular device.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021): buy-one get $460 off second at Verizon

And, this weekend's promo is also available on the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 too. Buy a device outright with a new plan to score a whopping $460 off the monthly installments for a second device. While pricey, a cellular plan really does make this incredibly powerful tablet a viable alternative to any laptop. That speedy M1 chip and gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display mean you'll be zipping through pretty much any task anywhere.View Deal

Want to see what else big red's offering this weekend? Head on over to our roundup of this week's best Verizon deals. If you'd like to see more options for tablets, see our page on this week's best iPad deals for more.