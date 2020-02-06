Save $100 with latest MSI laptop deals on P65 Creator

The latest MSI laptop deals have been enthralling, but there's little that matches up to the power of this fantastic P65 model. With a turbo-charged 9th generation i7 processor, eye-watering GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, this MSI gaming laptop deal packs a punch.

Plus, you can save $100 on this build at Amazon - simply use promo code 100CREATOR to claim your exclusive discount. That brings the price down to just $1,752 - and while we saw this particular model hit lower prices over the Black Friday shopping weekend, that's the best you'll do right now.

We've got plenty more MSI gaming laptop deals below, so keep scrolling for more prices as well as the best deals in the UK.

MSI P65 Creator 15.6-inch laptop | $1,852 $1,752 at Amazon

Pick up the ultra-thin MSI P65 Creator laptop and you're getting a gorgeous 4K UHD display with some serious specs under the hood. That's a 9th generation i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics in there - a powerful configuration. Plus, you'll also grab three months of Adobe Creative Cloud for free!

There are some serious specs inside this slimline silver shell, and hiding behind that 4K UHD display. This MSI gaming laptop deal offers an excellent build which you'll be able to further harness with three months of Adobe Creative Cloud included free.

That means whether you're covered whether you're picking up this supercharged MSI laptop deal for gaming or for intensive creative projects (or both).

More MSI gaming laptop deals in the US

$1,700 a little too tall right now? Here's some of our top picks of the best MSI gaming laptop deals around right now in the US (you'll find some UK picks further down as well).

MSI GL63 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $899 $799 at Walmart

Save $100 on this MSI gaming laptop with a 9th generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. Plus, the MSI comes with seriously cool features like per-key RGB lighting and an extremely efficient cooling system. Of all the gaming laptop deals we've covered this week, this one is definitely the most colorful. You'll find similar specs on this $779 17.3-inch Acer Nitro 5 from Best Buy.

MSI GL73 17.3-inch gaming laptop | $899 $799 at Newegg

You're sacrificing a 512GB SSD for 256GB and trading down to 1050Ti graphics with this MSI model sitting at the same price as the gaming laptop deal above. If you're after bigger processing power and an equally sized display, however, that 9th generation i7 processor and 17.3-inch screen may be enough to sway your decision.

Today's best MSI gaming laptop deals in the UK

MSI GL75 17.3-inch gaming laptop | £1,399 £1,149 at Currys

We're stretching that £1,000 budget a little with this MSI gaming laptop deal, but it's well worth it for a boost in specs. You're grabbing a powerful 9th generation i7 processor running 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and GTX 1660 Ti graphics on a massive 17.3-inch display.

MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £1,099 £949 at Amazon

This MSI gaming laptop deal comes in just under £1,000 this week at Amazon - an excellent price on a tried and trusted brand with some great specs. You'll find a 9th generation i5 processor inside, with 1660Ti graphics, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD on offer as well.

