Samsung's The Frame QLED TV crashes to record-low price in epic Black Friday deal

Black Friday is one of the best opportunities to score Samsung's stunning The Frame TV, and Amazon is jumping the gun with a fantastic deal that you can shop right now. Samsung's 55-inch Frame QLED TV is on sale for $997.99 (was $1,499.99) at Amazon. That's a massive $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the art-inspired QLED TV.



Discounts like this are typically reserved for the official Black Friday 2021 sale, but thanks to expected shipping delays, retailers are offering record-low prices earlier than ever.

Early Black Friday TV deal

Image Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,499.99 $997.99 at Amazon

Save $502 - Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the stunning Samsung The Frame TV on sale for $997. That's a massive $500 discount and lowest price we've ever seen for the QLED TV. The 55-inch set transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED display, and smart capabilities.

Samsung's The Frame TV not only delivers a stunning picture with a QLED display, but the stylish set can also transform into a beautiful work of art. The QLED TV features a dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. The 2021 Samsung set also features customizable bezels, so you can select a style and color to match your home decor. You're also getting smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control.



We don't know how long Amazon will have this Samsung set at this record-low price, so we'd recommend snapping up this incredible deal now before it's too late. If you're looking for more early bargains, you can also see our roundup of the best Black Friday TV deals that are happening right now.

