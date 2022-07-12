Samsung's super-expensive foldable phones are up to $700 off in Prime Day deals

The main thing getting in the way of foldable phones' eventual popularity is how expensive these devices currently cost - but a huge price cut could make Samsung's newest duo much more tempting buys.

Amazon's Prime Day deals have brought the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 down to its lowest price - that's a saving of over $700 compared to the price it launched at last fall.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also enjoying a sizeable discount, with the $300 price cut bringing it down to match (but not beat) the previous lowest price we'd seen.

We imagine these deals will sell out quickly, because of the high-profile nature of the reductions. That being said, they are pricey phones even with the price cuts, and there may be other Prime Day phone deals for you if you're on a budget.

Samsung's clamshell foldable phone is now surprisingly cheap, with the price of a mid-range mobile. We've seen it go this low before, but only briefly - and we're expecting this reduced device to sell out quickly. This discount is on the 128GB version but the 256GB one is reduced too.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a 'book-type' foldable, and that means it starts like a standard smartphone and unfolds into a larger tablet-esque device.

The Z Flip 3 is the opposite - from a standard phone shape, you can fold it down into a smaller and more readily pocketable device.

Both are tempting to different types of users - and we imagine most people know which is for them just by reading those descriptions.

