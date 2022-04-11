Samsung’s rumored September OLED TV launch could be its most confusing yet

Audio player loading…

Samsung could launch even more OLED TVs in 2022, and they’ll use LG’s panels according to the latest reports.

Hot off the heels of its recent QLED and QD-OLED TV announcements, it sounds like Samsung is already gearing up to launch its next TV lineup. That’s based on the forecasts made by analyst firm UBI Research who predicts we could see the new sets drop in September (via The Elec (opens in new tab)).

We’ve heard rumors for a while that Samsung has had plans to use LG Display panels in OLED TVs, but disputes over prices were reportedly causing delays. Now it seems those disputes have been settled, as Samsung is apparently set to procure 1.5 million units by the end of the year.

This is slightly less than the 2 million units the firm predicted previously, but that’s likely a reflection of the delays caused by the negotiations.

It’s not yet clear how these will stack up against LG’s own new C2 and G2 TVs, but we expect these will be used by Samsung as a more budget-friendly alternative to its QD-OLED TVs.

Analysis: Do you know your OLEDs from your… OLEDs?

If the reports are true then Samsung’s TV selection could soon be considerably more confusing to get your head around, especially if you aren’t well versed in TV lingo and model numbers.

For starters, it has its ol’ reliables – its QLEDs. Samsung has dedicated itself to quantum dot tech over the past few years and produces some of the best on the market, with incredible pixel counts that can reach 8K resolution.

Then it has its recently announced QD-OLED TVs. These combine the vibrant colors from QLEDs and the impressive contrast of OLEDs to create TVs with stunning images.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Lastly, you’d have these rumored OLED TVs made with panels from LG.

However, Samsung has elected to call its QD-OLED TVs simply ‘OLEDs’. As such, unless it finds a way to differentiate its two tiers, it could be very easy to take the wrong one home if you aren’t certain exactly which model you’re after.

Add on the fact that, when written down, QLED and OLED are easy to mix up, and we anticipate a fair number of people will be turning to social media to complain over the coming year – especially during Black Friday sales when the flurry of discounts will likely exacerbate the confusion.

This all makes Samsung’s decision to forgo the QD-OLED name for its recent TVs even odder. It was already a fairly strange move, as its choice of simply ‘OLED’ makes it easy to confuse its panels with LG’s basic offerings rather than see them as a competitor to LG’s upgraded OLED Evo TVs.

With its own OLEDs now apparently on the way, Samsung could end up cannibalizing itself as people turn to the basic and likely cheaper option believing it to be just as good as its other TVs.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Samsung’s OLEDs, but we hope it finds some way to make the whole situation a lot easier to wrap our heads around.