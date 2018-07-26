Samsung's foldable Galaxy X may actually be called Galaxy F

We may be welcoming a new, super-premium smartphone range known as the Samsung Galaxy F series soon, according to one internet leaker.

Chinese Twitter user @MMDDJ_ - who has a relatively good track record with phone-related leaks - tweeted the simple message of "Hello, Galaxy F!" on the social platform, and followed up with a response to a question on the tier of the series with "Super high".

These tweets don't explicitly link the Galaxy F name to the rumored foldable smartphone, currently dubbed the Samsung Galaxy X, but they do follow another tweet made by the same leaker on July 23.

Here, they declared that "BTW, foldable smartphone isn't named Galaxy X", with the suggestion that the Galaxy X name will actually be used for a gaming-centric smartphone instead.

BTW,foldable smartphone isn't named Galaxy X. https://t.co/kb7TEDlrdLJuly 23, 2018

Galaxy R & P

To add further confusion into the mix though, the same tweeter also posted "Galaxy R & P", hinting that there may be further new lines of smartphones from Samsung on the horizon.

However, further explanation was provided on these names, with @MMDJ_ claiming they'll be low and mid-range offerings - rather than a super-premium tier of device.

Samsung new middle/low end seriesin China.The GALAXY P will be the 1st Samsung ODM smartphone and wont be 1st produce at Samsung's own factory. It will announce at Q3-Q4. https://t.co/HJMRNrId3tJuly 23, 2018

While the Galaxy F line may well come to fruition, it's worth taking the link to the foldable Galaxy X smartphone with a pinch of salt as it's far from confirmed at the moment.

The next major Samsung launch isn't far off though, with the Galaxy Note 9 set to be unveiled in New York on August 9, and TechRadar will be reporting live from the Unpacked event to bring you all the latest.

Via SamMobile