Samsung's cashback offer means Galaxy S9 deals now start at less than £500

Prices on the Samsung Galaxy S9 never really seem to stay still, there is always a new offer that brings this device down to its lowest price yet and these two deals show just how cheap this flagship can get. Spoiler alert...one will have you paying less than £500 over a two year contract.

Thanks to a double threat of a cashback deal direct from Samsung and tumbling tariffs from Mobiles.co.uk, you can get your choice of great value S9 deals. For just £40 upfront (when you use voucher code 10OFF code) and £23 a month you can get the S9 with 3GB of data on O2. That's already pretty cheap but when you include the £100 cashback you can currently get from Samsung (more details on which below), it's nothing short of an absolute bargain.

Not enough data for you? Or maybe you're just desperate to get your deal on EE. That's no problem because Mobiles also has a cheap S9 offer with triple the data. For £30 upfront (with TechRadar's exclusive TECH20 code) and £28 a month you can get the S9 with 9GB of data. And just like with the deal above you can drop that £100 cashback on top.

You can see both of these deals in full below and see how to claim your cashback but if neither of them were quite what you were looking for, take a look at our Samsung Galaxy S9 best deals page for all of the best options.

These cheap Samsung S9 deals in full:

Samsung Galaxy S9 on O2 | £40 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 3GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

This is one of those rare deals on a flagship device that is just so cheap you really can't miss out on it. When you combine Samsung's cashback in you get an effective monthly cost of £20.50 a month. That is ridiculously cheap, especially considering the upfront cost only amounts to £40. Total cost over 24 months is £492 (with 10OFF code and Samsung cashback)

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S9 on EE | £30 upfront (with TECH20 code) | 9GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm

All of the best S9 deals with more data seem to be on EE. And this one really is an all around cracker. Upfront costs of just £30 with our exclusive TECH20 code, monthly costs of £28 and 9GB of data. You really can't grumble at that. Total cost over 24 months is £602 (with 10OFF code and Samsung cashback)

View Deal

How to claim your Samsung cashback

After you've bought your brand new S9. There are a few steps to take to claim the cashback. The first step is going to this link within 30 days of purchasing the device. That link will ask you for your IMEI number which you can easily find by dialling *#06# on the device.

Next, you give your details along with a scanned copy of the proof of purchase to Samsung. Finally, your cashback request will go through and, all being well, your money should arrive in the next 30 days. You do have to purchase your new device before December 24 to be eligible.

That's a lot of information condensed, so if you're still unsure on the details check our guide for a full explanation.

These offers not for you? Then check out today's other best mobile phone deals