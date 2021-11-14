Samsung's Black Friday Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals include a free Chromebook 4

Samsung's Black Friday deals are offering the stunning Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for just $1099 (was $1,199) today with a free Samsung Chromebook 4 being thrown in for good measure.

Yep - that's a freebie worth $229 by itself and even better still - TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get early access to this promotion.

The Galaxy Chromebook 4 is one of the company's entry-level machines but you can't knock this promotion when it comes to added value - it's easily one of the better Black Friday deals out there considering how popular these devices are at Walmart and other leading retailers.

And, if you're looking for a larger premium device, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better option than the stunning Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Even though the Fold 3 may have stolen its thunder as the true 'flagship' device from the company, it's still the best phablet you can buy for 2021 if you're not into foldables. Featuring an incredibly lavish 6.9-inch curved AMOLED display, 108MP main camera, and great S-Pen support, it's still the choice of many serious Android users worldwide.

Note - due to the popularity of the Note 20 Ultra, all devices are currently on backorder until December 3rd. TechRadar readers can, however, score this early Samsung Black Friday deal until November 19th. We'd definitely recommend getting an order in sooner rather than later if you're interested - those backorder queues will only get longer if this promotion is popular.

Outside the US? See today's best Samsung Galaxy deals in your region just below.

Free Chromebook with a Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: $1429 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: $1429 $1099.99, plus free Chromebook 4

Not only is the Samsung Black Friday sale offering up the stunning Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with a significant price cut, but the retailer is also throwing in a free Chromebook right now. It's not the most powerful laptop on the market, but it's worth $229 by itself which makes this one an incredible freebie when it comes to added value.

Trade-in: get up to $275 off in addition

More exclusive early Samsung Black Friday deals

Looking for other devices? We've rounded up all the best promising early promotions on our main Black Friday phone deals page. Over there you'll find the latest on the Galaxy S21 series, Google Pixel, and even Apple iPhones.