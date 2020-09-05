Samsung QLED 4K TV deal takes $100 off the price for Labor Day at Best Buy

If you're looking to buy a 4K TV at a discount, you might want to look at Best Buy in the Labor Day sales over this weekend. Right now, the retailer is knocking money off some of the larger models in its Q60T 4K range – you can save $100 off this 58-inch smart QLED TV, for example, among other models.

You can't get the same deal on smaller versions of the same unit, unfortunately, but you can also get $100 off the 75-inch model, and $500 off the mega-sized 85-inch smart QLED TV. That should fill all of the leftover space in your apartment (or should we say mansion?).

That said, even if you can't take advantage of the same discount on smaller units, you can still get the 32-inch model for a not-too-shabby $529.99. If you've been looking for a QLED 4K TV without breaking the bank, it's well worth considering.

If you want a little more context on making a buying decision, check out our piece comparing Samsung's Q60T and Q60R models. If you're looking for a budget QLED TV, that's a great starting point.

Here's a few of the deals on offer at Best Buy right now:

QLED TV deals in the Best Buy Labor Day sales

Samsung 58-inch Q60T Series 4K UHD TV with HDR: $899.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy kicks a bunch of dollars off of Samsung's budget QLED 4K TV range this weekend. Not all models are discounted, but the larger units are getting some nice discounts. This is the smallest unit to get a $100 saving.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch Q60T Series 4K UHD TV with HDR: $1,499.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

It's quite a leap in price and size, but this is another nice discount on a Samsung 4K TV. If you've got the space to accommodate a 4K TV, consider this Labor Day deal from Best Buy. View Deal

Samsung 85-inch Q60T Series 4K UHD TV with HDR: $2,699.99 $2199.99 at Best Buy

A heftier discount is available on the biggest TV in the Q60T range. Not everyone will have space for an 85-inch TV, of course, or indeed the funds for this model, but it's another option if you're looking to upgrade your living room display. View Deal

If you're looking for another high-end 4K TV from Samsung (or you're reading from outside the US), check out a few of the prices below for another model.

Check out our Best Buy Labor Day sales hub for more deals on electronics over the next few days. It might be your best chance to grab a deal before Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

More Labor Day sales this week