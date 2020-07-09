Samsung introduces two new soundbars, including a 9.1.4-channel model

Unveiled at CES 2020 back in January, Samsung's 2020 premium soundbar range is finally complete thanks to the arrival of its HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T soundbars, which will go on sale from mid-July.

Adopting the same naming scheme as Samsung's flagship 2020 QLED TV range, both soundbars offer Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support for multi-dimensional, object-based audio, along with eARC support, which allows both audio formats to pass through televisions equipped with the HDMI 2.1 specification.

Of the two models announced, the Q950T is surely the standout, offering 9.1.4-channel audio thanks to the inclusion of two rear up-firing wireless speakers, along with additional left and right wide channel speakers in the soundbar itself.

Meanwhile, the Q900T offers a more traditional soundbar experience, boasting a 7.1.2 channel system. Both models include a wireless subwoofer for room-shaking low-frequency effects.

Additionally, both models offer SmartThings and Alexa voice control, meaning users can control the likes Amazon Music, Spotify and other services by vocal command alone.

While pricing and availability information has yet to be offered for the US and UK territories, Australian pricing has been set to AU$2,099 (around $1,467 / £1,161) and AU$1,599 (around $1,117 / £885). We will update you as soon as those details become available.