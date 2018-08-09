Samsung Galaxy Watch release date, price, news and features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is the name of the latest smartwatch from Samsung, finally putting to rest rumors that the wearable was going to be called the Samsung Gear S4 or Samsung Gear Sport 2.

The Galaxy Watch comes in two different sizes – 42mm and 46mm – and was announced alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Head back soon for a hands-on review of the new watch. In the meantime, this is what we know so far...

Cut to the chase

What is it? Samsung's latest top-end smartwatch

Samsung's latest top-end smartwatch When is it out? Just announced, probably on sale end of August

Just announced, probably on sale end of August What will it cost? More than most other wearables, we'll know soon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch was just announced at the latest Samsung Unpacked event in New York, but we don't currently have an exact release date or a price.

Samsung has said the Bluetooth only version of the watch is available to buy the in the UK from now, but we have yet to find any retailers offering the watch and we don't currently know the price.

Once we know the pricing for the watch, we'll be sure to update this article. We can estimate the price as the Samsung Gear S3 cost $349/£349 (around AU$475) - we expect the Galaxy Watch to be around that price.

The LTE version of the watch won't be on sale until later in the year. EE will be ranging the watch in the UK, and we don't currently know which carriers will support it in the US and Australia.

Is this the Samsung Gear S4?

In a way. This is the device long rumored to be called the Samsung Gear S4, but instead Samsung has gone for a rebrand and called its latest smartwatch the Galaxy Watch.

It's very much a successor to the Gear S3 and Gear Sport, though, with a similar design and specs – it's just not the Gear S4.

Samsung Galaxy Watch design and display

The Galaxy Watch comes in two sizes: 42mm or 46mm. Focusing on the larger watch first, it's 13mm thick, and weighs 63g without the strap. It comes in silver – that's the only color option, but you can choose from official 22mm straps in black, blue or grey.

Image 1 of 2 Samsung Galaxy Watch in 46mm size Image 2 of 2 Samsung Galaxy Watch in 46mm size

The smaller variant weighs 49g without its strap, and its a little thinner at 12.7mm. Here you've got the choice of Midnight Black or Rose Gold colors.

The strap colors for this model are black, grey, red yellow, purple, beige or brown, plus you can use other 22mm straps if you don't fancy the colors directly from Samsung.

Both versions of the watch come with a rotating bezel, which is a unique way of interacting with a smartwatch that we've seen on previous Samsung devices. Samsung says you have the choice of 60,000 watch faces.

Image 1 of 4 Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm in black Image 2 of 4 Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm in rose gold Image 3 of 4 Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm in black Image 4 of 4 Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm in rose gold

It's also swim-ready, with waterproofing up to 5 meters. There's an AMOLED screen on the watch, although we don't currently know the screen size for either watch, or the resolution.

As for the display, the larger of the two watches comes with a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED screen, while the smaller comes with a 1.2-inch display. Both have a resolution of 360 x 360 and are protected by Corning Gorilla DX+ tech.

Samsung Galaxy Watch battery life and power

The 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch has a huge 472mAh battery, while the smaller model is only a 270mAh cell. Samsung said on stage that you can use the Galaxy Watch for seven days without having to recharge it, but what that'll translate to in terms of real-life usage remains to be seen.

If the 42mm one can do a whole seven days from that size cell, we'd be surprised. It may be that Samsung is talking about a low-energy mode that will turn off some of the main Galaxy Watch features.

There's an LTE version of the watch, which means you'll be able to get all of your notifications and more, even if you don't have your phone on you while you're out and about.

You'll have to have an LTE plan enabled for you to do this though, so it may cost you a bit extra each month. Both versions of the watch will have 4GB of internal memory.

Inside the watch is an Exynos 9110 dual-core 1.15GHz chipset, which is a brand-new piece of tech we haven't seen in any device before. The 4G version comes with 1.5GB of RAM, while there's 768MB of RAM inside the smaller one.

It'll be interesting to see if there's a major difference in terms of power during our full review.

Samsung Galaxy Watch fitness features

Stress management is a new feature on the watch. It'll keep an eye on your heart rate, and if it's too high it'll give you a notification to sit down and have a breather.

For fitness, the watch will automatically detect the workouts you're doing, with plenty of options including cycling, yoga and more.

The watch comes with sleep-tracking features as well. Samsung claims this will give you the power to monitor and manage your sleep, but it's not clear what the company has brought to the watch over the Gear Sport.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Bixby

Bixby was mentioned on stage briefly during the Galaxy Watch segment, and it seems the new voice assistant will be coming to the watch too. Exactly how that will work is unclear, but it's likely to replace the S Voice features and allow you to speak to your watch.

The watch is running Tizen software even though it was previously rumored to come with Google's Wear OS software instead.