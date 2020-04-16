Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals offer up big savings thanks to Lite announcement

These Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals offer some fantastic price cuts to bring you one of the most cost-effective iPad Pro alternatives out there for less. Thanks to the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, you can now pick up the main event at a discount, and considering the power inside these Android tablets, you're getting excellent value for money.

The latest cheap tablet deals are offering the 128GB models for as little as $599 in the US and £537 in the UK, excellent price drops that bring all that S Pen goodness with them as well. A 1600x2560 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display ensures that all your shows, movies, and games will shine, and thanks to easily switchable desktop and tablet modes you can even get some work done too. All that is powered by a Snapdragon 8150 mobile processor, with 6GB RAM working away behind the 128GB model, and 8GB RAM available in the 256GB version.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 was only released last summer, with this week's discounts offering some of the first price cuts to take place across the latest range. So, if you've been searching for Samsung Galaxy Tab deals for a while, your plight may have come to an end. We're rounding up the best savings below, but if you're shopping in the US you'll also find some extra cash off the cheaper 2019 Samsung Galaxy Tab A models.

Samsung Galaxy Tab deals: US

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 128GB WiFi | $649 $599.99 at B&H Photo

If you're looking for a cheap iPad Pro alternative, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is probably about as close as you're going to get for under $600 this week. With a gorgeous AMOLED display and lightning-fast processing, you're picking up a more than capable tablet that can easily run as a 2-in-1 laptop as well. Plus, the S Pen comes as standard with these 2019 models.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 256GB | $729.99 $649.99 at B&H Photo

Boost your power even more by doubling your storage. This fantastic 256GB option provides ample space for apps, files, videos, and games on the best Android tablet on the market right now. Plus, you can save $80 on this larger model right now at B&H Photo.

View Deal

More Samsung Galaxy Tab deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy Tab A | From $129.99 at B&H Photo

If you're looking for something a little cheaper, you'll find the Samsung Galaxy Tab A available for $20 off at B&H Photo right now. Starting at just $129.99 for the 32GB 8-inch model, you'll find savings all the way up to the 10.1-inch 128GB version now available for just $299.99.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab deals: UK

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 128GB | £619 £537.70 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 brought some incredible power to the Android tablet marketplace in 2019, and you can grab a 128GB model for £80 off right now at Amazon. With speedy processing, a 10.5-inch AMOLED display, and the S Pen included as standard, this is an excellent iPad Pro alternative. If stock has run out, you'll find similar deals sitting at £559 at John Lewis and Currys right now.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 256GB | £689 £629 at John Lewis

Upgrade to the 256GB model for £90 more and you'll open up your tablet to double the amount of storage. That's perfect if you plan on using a Bluetooth keyboard to run this tablet more like a 2-in-1 laptop, with plenty of room for more files, apps, heavier programs, and games. If this runs out of stock, you'll find this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deal at Currys as well.

View Deal

More cheap tablet deals

We're keeping track of all the latest Samsung tablet prices to bring you the best deals as they come in, but we've also got the best Surface Pro deals and cheap iPad sales going right now as well.