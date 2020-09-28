Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals can save you $80 at Amazon this week

We've seen Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals dropping at Amazon over the past few months, with prices slowly getting lower and lower with each new sale. It seems we've hit the lowest point we'll see in a while, however. While these latest Samsung Galaxy tablet deals don't offer a new cheapest price, they're only $2 off the record set earlier in September.

That's good news for deal hunters, because while you could have picked it up a little cheaper earlier this month, it does suggest that we've hit a plateau - easing fears of missing out on more savings in the near future. There's no guarantee that these Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals will drop further in time for Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, therefore.

You'll find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite available for $279.99 this week, thanks to a $70 price cut on the 64GB WiFi model - however, if you're looking for the premium model you'll also find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 down from $429.99 to $349.99. That's an $80 discount, and one that brings the more expensive tablet down to the usual price of the Lite model.

We're going into more detail on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals below, but you'll find more Samsung tablet sales available further down the page as well.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 64GB: $349.99 $279.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is back down to $279.99 this week at Amazon. Considering we only saw it cheaper at $277 earlier this month, that's a fantastic price and only $2 off its all-time lowest cost.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 128GB: $429.99 $349.99 at Amazon

You're picking up a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 for the usual price of the cheaper Lite model this week at Amazon. That's an excellent result, courtesy of an $80 price drop that brings the 10.4-inch tablet to within $2 of its lowest all-time price.

You'll find more Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals in the US, UK, and Australia just below, however we're also rounding up more models further down as well if you're looking to spend a little less.

You can find cheaper Samsung Galaxy tablets, however, like the S6 Lite or the A range. You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web just below.

