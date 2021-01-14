Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra UAE price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 phones have finally been launched in the UAE, and they set the standard for 2021: a trio of powerful phones, with great displays, 5G connectivity, and in the most powerful model, S Pen support.

The three-phone Samsung Galaxy S21 range follows last year’s lineup: a standard S21 phone, a larger S21 Plus, and the top-spec'd (and pricier) S21 Ultra. The phones were accompanied by two other new products at launch: the AirPods Pro-rivaling Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and the Tile-like Samsung Galaxy SmartTag trackers.

Perhaps the biggest news is that each of the phones is cheaper than last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20 models, though their specs have been pared back a bit in exchange.

Samsung Galaxy S21 UAE price and availability

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 comes with a 6.2-inch screen, 5G capabilities and is powered by the Exynos 2100 processor. Prices in the UAE will started at AED 3,199 for the 8GB model with 128GB storage and AED 3,399 for 12GB with 256GB Storage.

You can now preoder the Samsung Galaxy S21 in the UAE with the phone reaching consumers on Jan 29. The Samsung Galaxy S21 will be released in the following colors in the UAE: Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom Pink and Phantom White ((256GB available in Phantom Gray only.)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch screen, 5G capabilities and is powered by the Exynos 2100 processor. Prices in the UAE will started at AED 3,799 for the 8GB model with 128GB storage and AED 3,999 for 12GB with 256GB Storage.

You can now preoder the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus in the UAE with the phone reaching consumers on Jan 29. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus will be released in the following colors in the UAE: Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver and Phantom Black in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM (256GB available in Phantom Black only)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the highest-end model from the S21 lineup and comes with a curved 6.8-inch screen, 5G capabilities and is powered by the Exynos 2100 processor. It also supports the S Pen.

Prices in the UAE will started at AED 4,899 for the 12GB model with 256GB storage and AED 5,399 for 16GB with 512GB Storage. You can now preoder the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the UAE with the phone reaching consumers on Jan 29. Colors available for the S21 Ultra are Phantom Silver (128GB only) or Phantom Black in all configurations.

Galaxy S21 price matrix in UAE