Samsung Galaxy S20 range leaked prices rival the iPhone 11 Pro range

The Galaxy S10 Plus, above, is expensive, but the S20 Plus could cost a lot more

It’s a generally accepted fact that Apple’s top-end phones are more expensive than top-end Android handsets, but Samsung could be looking to close the gap if leaked prices for the Samsung Galaxy S20 range are to be believed.

Shared on Twitter by Max Weinbach (a leaker with a good track record) and sourced from someone who has apparently proven more accurate than others, the prices are for the UK and include both 4G and 5G models.

At the bottom end there’s the Samsung Galaxy S20 4G, which is listed at £799. That’s exactly the same as the UK launch price of the Samsung Galaxy S10, which might mean prices elsewhere are the same too, so it could cost $899 / AU$1,349.

Now, costing the same as the previous gen model might sound fine, but Samsung seems to be positioning the S20 more as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy S10e – a handset that started at $749 / £669 / AU$1,199.

And that £799 price is just for the 4G model of the Galaxy S20. Add 5G and it apparently comes to £874, which might amount to around $974, as Samsung tends to add around $100 to US price numbers over UK ones. Australian prices meanwhile are slightly less predictable.

I got more UK prices, likely more accurate than earlier:S20 4G: £799S20 5G: £874S20+ 4G: £999S20+ 5G: £1074S20 Ultra 5G: £1149These seem most accurate, but once again, they can always change. This source has proved a bit more accurate than others.February 2, 2020

Next there’s the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, with the 4G version supposedly set to cost £999 (possibly $1,099). That’s even more than the £899 UK starting price of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, and the S10 Plus was the top model in its range unless you include the niche Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, whereas here the S20 Plus looks to be the middle model.

With 5G the price of the Galaxy S20 Plus apparently goes up to £1,074 (maybe around $1,174).

Then there’s the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. This is rumored to be the top model in 2020 and is only listed with 5G. For that you’ll apparently pay £1,149 (possibly $1,249), which is exactly the same as the UK starting price of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and potentially higher than that phone’s $1,099 starting price in the US.

Now, Apple’s phone can get even more expensive if you up the storage, and it’s not clear whether that will be an option with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but Samsung would certainly be coming close to Apple's level if these prices are accurate.

Finally, the source also claimed that the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will cost around £1,300, which might equate to around $1,400. While that seems steep, it's certainly below the $1,980 / £1,900 / AU$2,900 of the original Samsung Galaxy Fold.

We’d certainly take all of these prices with a pinch of salt, especially as Weinbach notes that prices can always change, but this close to the February 11 announcement of the phones we’d expect prices to be set. We’ll know the truth soon.