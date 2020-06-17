Samsung Galaxy Note 20 release date could be sooner than the Galaxy Fold 2

The successor to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus could land quite soon.

We’ve been expecting Samsung to announce the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 on August 5, but now we have a clearer idea of when you’ll actually be able to buy it too, with August 21 being the most likely date right now.

That’s according to Max Weinbach (a leaker with a good track record) who said this was the “rumored date”. That phrasing suggests he’s not certain of it, but he does seem confident that it will be out in mid-August at least, saying in another tweet that production should start in 3-4 weeks for a mid-August launch.

That would mean a similar release date to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 last year, suggesting we’re not going to see any delays.

August 21st is the rumored date.June 16, 2020

That said, Ross Young (who also has a good track record with leaks) said in the same Twitter conversation that the Samsung Galaxy "Note 20 Plus/Ultra" might be delayed a little due to the display technology it's apparently set to use, which would allow for a dynamically adjusted refresh rate.

In any case though, it doesn’t sound like there will be much of delay, but what we might be waiting longer for is the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

These two phones are likely to be announced at the same August event, but the two sources above agree that they probably won’t enter mass production before August, and likely won’t be available until September.

This is of course all just rumor for now so we’d take it with the appropriate amount of salt, but these two sources have been right before, so there’s every chance they will be again.

Via Tom's Guide