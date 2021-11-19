Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 2-in-1 laptop is a steal with $550 off for Black Friday

Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a stylish premium laptop with a huge discount from the manufacturer as an early Black Friday deal.

Normally, higher-end models of this 2-in-1 notebook can get pretty pricey, and the 15-inch Core i7 version here normally weighs in at $1,499.99, but Samsung has slashed that by $550, meaning this Pro 360 now costs $949.99.

To be precise, this is the ‘mystic navy’ color 15.6-inch model with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core (8-thread) processor and Iris Xe integrated graphics. It has 16GB of system RAM and a 1TB SSD.

The 15.6-inch AMOLED screen has a Full HD resolution and is nicely bright, offering great color reproduction and contrast levels (we enthused about the display in our review, as well as the expansive and high-quality keyboard, among other positive points).

This is a 360-degree hybrid, meaning the keyboard deck can fold right around to be flat against the display so the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 can be used as a thick tablet, and it’s a lightweight device as you might imagine.

Despite the portability (and flexibility) of this device, that 11th-gen Core i7 CPU is going to give you plenty of power for everyday computing tasks – and a spot of light gaming – plus you also get a claimed battery life of 21 hours. (In our testing, we didn’t achieve that, but any longevity figure is based on workload, of course, and we certainly found this 2-in-1 would last a whole workday, and more).

For the money, you’re getting a lot of laptop here, that much is for sure.

