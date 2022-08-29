Samsung expands its R&D programme to 70 Indian engineering colleges

Audio player loading…

Samsung India today announced that it is expanding its industry-academia program - Samsung PRISM (Preparing and Inspiring Student Minds) - to 70 engineering colleges in India by 2025. The company said the programme has been successful in driving engineering students to file patents and publish technical papers in subjects like artificial intelligence, machine learning and IoT.

As part of Samsung PRISM, which started in 2020, over 4,500 engineering students and 1,000 professors have worked with SRI-B (Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore) engineers to deliver live projects successfully. SRI-B gives them research as well as development projects (worklets) to be executed over four to six months.Student and professor teams have filed multiple patents along with SRI-B engineers and have published several research papers, Samsung said. Students from top engineering colleges have participated in the programme so far.

Students, professors upgrade their skills

"Samsung PRISM program is our contribution to developing an innovation mindset among the youth of India, building on the strengths of our academia and engineering student community. Working with Samsung, young students have got hands-on exposure to live projects of an R&D centre and professors have got more practical industry experience. This is making students industry-ready and is furthering our vision of Powering Digital India," Srimanu Prasad, Head of Tech Strategy, Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore, said.

With the PRISM program, Samsung seeks to build a skilled workforce. All students are given certificates by SRI-B on project completion, and so far over 300 teams have been recognized for their work and have been rewarded as well, Sasmung said.

Each project is taken up by a team of three students and one professor, with a mentor from SRI-B who guides, trains them and conducts regular reviews. Each engineering college has multiple teams and students are selected based on a test conducted by SRI-B.

A Samsung statement quoting students who have participated in the PRISM program said that the collaborative environment has been very helpful. Through the program, they have been able to work on challenging problem statements and gain valuable insights on the workings of large companies in the industry. Professors were quoted as saying that the programme has helped them upgrade their technical skills and gain practical industry experience.

SRI-B, which is Samsung’s largest R&D facility outside of Korea, is focused on Communication Protocols, Multimedia (including Camera Solutions), AD Tech, Data Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence and IoT. So far, the R&D centre has filed over 3,500 patents in India and over 7,500 patents globally.