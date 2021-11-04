Samsung Black Friday deals: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 up to $250 off plus free Buds

The Samsung Black Friday deals have come early for TechRadar readers with a set of awesome exclusive early access sales on the stunning Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3.

Retailing for $1549.99 (was $1949) and $899.99 (was $1149) respectively, not only can you get yourself a significant upfront discount on an unlocked device this week, but also a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 (worth $109) and a free wireless charger too - huge freebies.

It's worth noting that both these sale prices aren't the lowest we've seen yet (we've seen Amazon go $50 lower on each device), but the free gifts add up to easily the best offer yet on these stunning foldable devices and quite possibly the best set of Black Friday deals yet for Android fans.

If you're not looking for a foldable device you can also score yourself a free Samsung Chromebook 4 with a Galaxy Note 20 for $1099.99 right now, as well as a saving of up to $200 on the Galaxy S21 series - both fine Black Friday phone deals considering how in demand these devices have been recently.

Note, all devices mentioned can benefit from an additional trade-in rebate if you hand over an older device. We've listed out the maximum saving on each one just down below. We highly recommend you do so - not only can you get an instant saving, but the Samsung store will even take damaged devices. Plus, it's great for the environment too!

Outside the US? See the best phone deals in your region just below.

Samsung Black Friday: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3

Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1949 $1549.99, plus free Galaxy Buds 2 and wireless charger

Samsung's latest Black Friday deal on the stunning Galaxy Z Fold 3 is only $50 more than the cheapest we've ever seen - although that's not the selling point here. Samsung is also throwing in a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 (worth $109), plus a handy wireless charger too. Put together, you're getting a ton of extra value here to go along with a significant price cut.

Trade-in: get up to $600 off in addition View Deal

Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $1194 $899.99, plus free Galaxy Buds 2 and wireless charger

And, you can get those same freebies on the cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 3 with this week's Samsung Black Friday deals too. A $100 price cut makes this one much easier on the pocket for those interested in foldable devices and the free Buds plus wireless charger are both very handy additions to have, regardless of device.

Trade-in: get up to $600 off in addition View Deal

More Samsung Black Friday deals

Image Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: $1429 $1099.99, plus free Chromebook 4

Not only is the Samsung Black Friday sale offering up the stunning Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with a significant price cut, but the retailer is also throwing in a free Chromebook right now. It's not the most powerful machine on the market, but it's worth $200 by itself which makes this one an incredible freebie when it comes to added value.

Trade-in: get up to $275 off in addition View Deal

Image Samsung Galaxy S21: $799.99 $699.99, plus $50 Samsung Store credit

For those looking for an unlocked Android flagship, check out Samsung's early Black Friday deals on the Galaxy S21 series. All devices are on sale with savings of up to $200 right now, and, if you buy a standard S21 - some free Samsung store credit. These aren't quite the lowest prices yet on these models but they are fantastic deals considering availability has been super-low recently.

Trade-in: get up to $550 off in addition View Deal

Samsung - see all of this retailer's early phone Black Friday deals

Want to see what Apple's offering this November? Check out our page on the upcoming Black Friday iPhone deals. For more suggestions this week, see our page on the best cell phone deals.