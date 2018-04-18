Samsung 20-20 Carnival on Amazon brings discounts, exchange and no-cost EMI offers

Samsung and Amazon India have partnered for the Samsung 20-20 Carnival sale this month with discounts, exchange and no cost EMI offers for its customers.

Additionally, with IPL fever gripping the nation, Samsung has also announced that 20 lucky customers will get official Mumbai Indians jerseys daily during the sale period. The Samsung 20-20 Carnival on Amazon India is scheduled from April 18 to April 21.

Buy Samsung Galaxy A8+ @ Rs 29,990 The Galaxy A8+ is a mid-range offering from Samsung with a dual front camera setup and an 18.5:9 ratio display. During the Samsung 20-20 Carnival, customers can avail a discount of Rs 3,000 along with no cost EMI offers on Bajaj Finserv along with other major credit cards.

Buy Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime 32GB @ Rs 10,990 Samsung has announced a discount of Rs 2,000 on the Galaxy On7 Prime for customers looking for a smartphone in the budget segment. During the 20-20 Carnival, the Galaxy On7 Prime 32GB variant will be available at a price of Rs 10,990, while the 64GB variant will be available at Rs 12,990. Customers can also avail Rs 1,000 additional exchange discount and 10 percent cashback on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 8 @ Rs 67,900 If you are looking for a flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 8, is available at Rs 67,900 during the Samsung 20-20 Carnival sale. Apart from that, you can get up to Rs 11,730 off in exchange discount and no cost EMI offers on all major credit cards.

Buy Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro @ Rs 6,990 In the entry-level segment, Samsung is offering the Galaxy On7 Pro at Rs 6,990 after a discount of Rs 2,500. The On7 Pro features a 5.5-inch HD resolution display, 13MP rear camera, with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.