Runners rejoice: the Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds are $50 cheaper ahead of Black Friday

The Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds are ideal for working out thanks to an IP57 dust/water-resistance, a sound-passthrough feature, and silicone eartips – and they're now $50 cheaper in this Best Buy early Black Friday deal.

Usually $199.99, you can currently buy these sporty buds for $149.99 – a great saving of $50, which is pretty impressive when you consider that the Jabra Elite Active 75t only launched in January this year. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

Today's best true wireless earbuds deal

Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 on these fantastic, sports-friendly earbuds. Coming with a wireless charging case, the Jabra Elite Active 75t are optimized for runners, with an IP57 dust/waterproof rating, lightweight build, and 7.5-hour onboard battery life.View Deal

Launched at CES 2020 , the Jabra Elite Active 75t brought in upgrades we'd been waiting two years to see, with a sleeker design than their predecessors (the Elite Active 65t), improved battery life of up to 7.5 hours, and a stronger focus on sound quality. That's why we awarded them 4 out of 5 stars in our recent review.

An IP57 dust/water-resistance rating means these sporty buds can withstand a little sweat or rain if you use them for working out, while a sound passthrough feature (a little like the AirPods Pro Transparency mode) lets you hear environmental sound when you need to.

Coming in a range of slick colours, you get three sets of silicone eartips in the box with these wireless earbuds, so you should be able to find a secure fit.

We expect other retailers like Amazon will follow suit and reduce the price of the Jabra Elite Active 75t over Black Friday, but we doubt we'll see prices much lower than this – so if you need a pair of wireless earbuds for running, you should go for this fantastic deal.

Either way, we'll be bringing you Black Friday headphones deals from now until the end of the sales, as well as the best Black Friday AirPods deals when we spot them.

