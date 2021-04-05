RTX 3080, RTX 3090, Ryzen 9 5950X, and lots more available now on Newegg Shuffle

*Update: Only 30 minutes remain in this Shuffle, so you'll need to hurry if you want to win a chance to buy an RTX 3080, RTX 3090, Ryzen 9 5950X, Radeon RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, and more.*

There's a new Newegg Shuffle running on April 5 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm EST, and it's loaded with some hard-to-find hardware, including the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, RTX 3080, RTX 3090, Radeon RX 6700 XT, RX 6800, RX 6800 XT and even a pair of desktop processors, the new Intel Core i9-11900K and the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X.

First up, we'll start with the desktop processors. The Intel Core i9-11900K is available with three options: first, the processor itself for $618; second, paired with an EVGA water cooler for $698; and finally paired with a Corsair liquid cooler for $728.

Next, there's the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, which also comes with three options: the processor itself for $799; bundled with a Corsair liquid CPU cooler for $910; and bundled with an MSI MPG B550 Gaming Carbon Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $999.

For AMD Radeon graphics cards, we start with the Gigabyte Gaming OC Radeon RX 6700 XT, which only comes bundled with a Gigabyte 650W power supply for $808, and bundled with a Gigabyte 750W power supply for $869.

Next up, there's the Gigabyte Gaming OC Radeon RX 6800, bundled with a Gigabyte 650W power supply, for $1,058.

Then, you have two different SKUs of the Gigabyte Aorus Radeon RX 6800 XT, both bundled with the same Gigabyte 650W PSU, and both for $1,258.

For Nvidia cards, we have every GPU other than the RTX 3060, starting with the Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3060 Ti for $619.

Next, you have a few RTX 3070 cards to choose from. First up is the MSI RTX 3070 Ventus 3X OC RTX 3070, which comes with two purchasing options: the card itself for $739, and bundled with an MSI Immerse GH30 V2 gaming headset for $769.

Next, there's the Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3070, which also comes with two options: the card itself for $769, and bundled with an Asus Strix B550-F Gaming Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $969.

The final RTX 3070 is a Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3070, with two purchase options as well: bundled with a Gigabyte 750W power supply for $899 and bundled with a Gigabyte Z490 Vision G ATX Intel motherboard for $1,014.

What's a shame about that bundle is that the RTX 3080 makes an appearance in this shuffle in the form of a Gigabyte Vision OC RTX 3080 but rather than come bundled with the color complementary motherboard, it's bundled with a Gigabyte 850W power supply for $1,227.

Finally, we have the RTX 3090, and you have two cards to choose from with a pair of purchasing options each.

First is the Gigabyte Vision OC RTX 3090, bundled with Gigabyte 850W power supply for $2,277 or bundled with the Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme Extended ATX Intel motherboard for $2,884.

The second is a Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3090, bundled with a Gigabyte 850W power supply for $2,377 and bundled with a Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme Extended ATX Intel motherboard for $2,984.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.