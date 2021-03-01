RTX 3060, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6900 XT cards pop up on Newegg Shuffle

*UPDATE: This shuffle is over, but the latest Newegg Shuffle is live right now. Check out the latest offerings here*

Newegg opened up its latest Newegg Shuffle lottery on March 1 starting at 1pm EST and running through 4pm EST with several RTX 3060 cards this time. There's also some offerings from AMD, including the Radeon RX 6800 XT, Radeon RX 6900 XT, and an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor.

The RTX 3060 cards are from EVGA, Asus, MSI, and Zotac, and all sport 12GB RAM, with the Asus cards specifically branded for overclocking. The MSI-branded Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB comes with two options: one with the card on its own for $1,149 and another bundled with an MSI Vigor GK50 Low Profile gaming keyboard for $1,229.

This latter option is interesting since usually graphics cards bundled in Newegg Shuffle tend to come with motherboards – but hey, if you need a new gaming keyboard, two birds with one stone, right?

The MSI-branded RX 6900 XT 16GB graphics card is sold on its own for an eye-watering $1,599.

As for the Ryzen 9 5900X, there are also two options available: one is the processor itself for $549 and another bundled with an Enermax SQA 240mm AIO CPU cooler for $634.

The RTX 3060s range from the cheapest option, the EVGA, for $399 up to the most expensive MSI RTX 3060 Gaming Trio X for $539.

Will Newegg Shuffles help gamers find the graphics cards they want?

It's no secret that finding the graphics cards you want is a challenge right now. Between eBay profiteers and cryptominers unleashing an army of bots on the internet to hoover up available stock, it's been tough for gamers to get their hands on new graphics cards.

Fortunately, the RTX 3060 has new driver features that limit the hashrate of the card to where it isn't profitable for miners to use, so gamers definitely have a better shot at getting one of these cards. AMD's Big Navi cards haven't been as badly affected by profiteers on eBay and StockX according to one researcher, so this Shuffle in particular might be the best chance to grab one of these cards since there will likely be much less interest from the worst offenders out there.

Still, the Newegg Shuffle isn't a perfect solution, so a lot of gamers will likely still be left holding an empty bag at the end of the day. It's something, though, and until the stock issues on these cards resolve, it's definitely better than the free-for-all that existed before Newegg's lottery.