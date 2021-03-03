RTX 3060, RTX 3070, RX 6800, and more in stock on Newegg Shuffle

*Update: This Shuffle event has ended. Check back later this week for the next offering from Newegg's lottery program for hard-to-find hardware and consoles.*

The latest Newegg Shuffle for March 3 is here, running from 1pm to 4pm EST, and is absolutely loaded up on graphics cards, with the RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, Radeon RX 6800, and RX 6800 XT all making an appearance.

Today's shuffle is an absolute smorgasbord of graphics cards, so there's no PS5 restock as part of today's Newegg Shuffle.

It starts with an EVGA RTX 3060 for $399. There's also an MSI RTX 3060 for $509, though both have roughly the same core specs. Asus has both a Tuf RTX 3060, for $519, and a Tuf RTX 3060 Ti, for $619.

Both Tuf cards also have the option to be bundled with an MSI Tuf Gaming B550-Plus ATX AMD motherboard, for $656 and $756, respectively.

For the RTX 3070s, there's an MSI RTX 3070 Ventus 2X OC card for $709, which also comes with the option to bundle it with 2x8GB OLOy DDR4 RAM sticks for $788. There's also a Zotac RTX 3070 for $719, with the option to bundle it with a Rosewill Capstone 850W PSU, in case you need to bump up your power supply to handle your new card.

The final RTX 3070 card on offer is an Asus Tuf gaming RTX 3070 for $769, which also has the option to come bundled with a B550-Plus ATX AMD motherboard for $916.

For devotees of Team Red, there is a PowerColor AXRX Radeon RX 6800 card for $939, and an MSI RX 6800 XT card for $1,149. The latter card is also available as a bundle with an MSI Vigor GK50 low-profile gaming keyboard for $80 more.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.