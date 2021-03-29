RTX 3060, RTX 3070, RX 6700 XT, RX 6800 XT, RTX 3090, and Ryzen 9 5950X all on Newegg Shuffle right now

It's a new week with a new Newegg Shuffle, this one seeing the return of the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU, along with a bunch of graphics cards, including the RTX 3060, RTX 3070, RX 6700 XT, RX 6800 XT, and RTX 3090.

First up, there's the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor. There are three options to choose from: first, there's the processor itself for $799, then you have two AIO cooler bundles: the chip and an Enermax Liqmax III ARGB 360 liquid cooler, or an Enermax 240mm AIO cooler, both for $884.

On the graphics card front, we start with the Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3060, which is available on its own for $479, or bundled with a Gigabyte 550W ATX 5V power supply for $539.

Next up is the Asus KO RTX 3070, available on it own for $744 or bundled with an Asus Strix B550-F Gaming Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $934.

Next is the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3070, which comes alone for $799 or bundled with a Gigabyte 750W ATX 12V power supply for $899.

There is also an Asus Tuf Gaming Radeon RX 6700 XT card for $799, with no bundle options, as well as an Asus Tuf Gaming Radeon RX 6800 XT card – also on its own – for $1069.

Finally, there's the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3090, with an option for the card itself for $2,239, or bundled with an Asus Strix B550-E Gaming ATX AMD motherboard for $2,484.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.