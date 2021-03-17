RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, and RX 6900 XT available on Newegg Shuffle

Newegg is keeping the streak going with their third Shuffle event in as many days, this time offering RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, and RX 6900 XT graphics cards on March 17, from 1pm to 4pm EDT.

First up is the RTX 3060. There's the MSI Ventus 2X 12G RTX 3060, priced at $479, and the MSI Gaming X 12G RTX 3060 for $509. There is also a Zotac RTX 3060 available for $519. None of the cards have a bundle option, unfortunately, but if you're just looking for the cards, you should be able to save some money.

For the RTX 3060 Ti, the only card on offer is the Asus ROG Strix 8G RTX 3060 Ti, with an option for just the card itself for $669, or bundled with an Asus Tuf B550-Plus ATX AMD motherboard for $816 – assuming you don't mind mixing up Asus ROG component branding in your build.

Finally, for AMD fans there's the MSI Gaming X Trio 16G Radeon RX 6900 XT, which will set you back a whopping $1,599.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.