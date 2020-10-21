Robot vacuum deals see discounts of up to 44% off at Amazon today

Amazon is offering some stunning robot vacuum cleaner deals today, but you'll have to move fast to grab yours. Roborock robot vacuums are available for up to 44% off right now, but this daily deal will expire in under 15 hours from now.

If you missed out on the excellent robot vacuum deals from last week, and can't hold out until Black Friday, this is the perfect opportunity to pick up your own handy helper with a significant discount. We're seeing prices starting at just $188.99 right now, on super powerful machines fully compatible with Alexa.

That price sits on the Roborock E4 device, capable of a 2000Pa suction - perfect for both carpets and pets. However, for just a little more you can upgrade to some neat route planning features and even an onboard mop for hardwood floors. The Roborock E35 offers up all of these features as well as a 2.5 hour battery life for just $223.99 today. That's a $176 discount, from an original MSRP of $399.95.

At the top end of the price scale, however, you'll find the Roborock S65. This has taken a $230 discount down from $649.99 in the latest robot vacuum deals, bringing the final price to just $419.99. There are some seriously powerful features in this top of the range model, with multi-room mapping and customizable cleaning presets as well.

We're rounding up all these robot vacuum deals just below, but you'll find plenty more models and prices further down the page as well.

Not in the US? There are more robot vacuum cleaner deals available in the UK and Australia at the bottom of the page.

Cheap robot vacuum cleaner deals at Amazon

Roborock E4 robot vacuum cleaner: $299.99 $188.99 at Amazon

With a 2000Pa suction strength, carpet boost, 200 minute battery, and compatibility with Alexa, this Roborock E4 is sitting particularly well at $188.99. You're picking up a cheap vacuum perfect for both carpets and pet hair here, for $111 off the MSRP.

Roborock E35 robot vacuum cleaner: $399.99 $223.99 at Amazon

The E35 offers the perfect middle ground between the cheaper model above and the $419.99 S65 robot vacuum deal below. You're still picking up 2000Pa suction, with app control and Alexa compatibility, but also adding mop functionality and route planning controls as well.

Roborock S65 robot vacuum cleaner: $649.99 $419.99 at Amazon

This is a seriously premium robot vacuum cleaner, so it's a good job it comes in with a $230 discount today. You're getting multiple room mapping, a powerful set of customization tools for your cleaning presets, mop functionality for hardwood floors, and a super quiet but incredibly powerful suction to top it all off.

More robot vacuum deals

If you're after more brands or lower prices, you'll find a range of the latest robot vacuum deals just below. Our chart offers up all the lowest prices from across the US, UK, and Australia so you always know you're getting the best deal.

