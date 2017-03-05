Rise of the homebots: 10 personal robots headed to your home

We were lied to. We wanted robots and we got Roomba .

Autonomous vacuuming is not the sci-fi future we had imagined, but luckily there are robotics engineers with imaginations; cue an upcoming fleet of first-gen personal robots – or 'homebots' – designed to share your life.

The rise of Alexa and voice control has put the smart home into sharp focus, but is voice enough? By offering touchscreens and other wacky features (bedtime stories, selfies, singing happy birthday… ), but most of all by being (mostly) mobile and friendly, these homebots are attempting to create you a smart home with a new personal dimension.

Here are 10 you could have pottering around your home in the near future.