Ring Doorbell 3 deal: get a totally free Amazon Echo Show 5 thrown in too

If you're looking to score a deal on a smart home bundle, then you're in luck. Amazon is currently offering a free Echo Show 5 when you purchase a Ring Doorbell 3 - and makes it an actually useful combination.

What do you get with the Ring Doorbell 3? Well, the key thing is better management of the 'movement zone', so fewer false positives when you're being told that something is amiss when it's just a tree rustling.

It's also better at identifying people so you'll know if someone nefarious is in the vicinity, rather than those who you trust - building on the prowess of the Ring Doorbell Pro previously.

The Ring doorbell will also send alerts to your smartphone, laptop, or tablet when motion is detected and offers two-way talk.



The Ring Doorbell 3 works with Amazon Alexa and will send alerts to Echo Devices so you can hear and speak to visitors entirely hands-free. The Echo Show 5 can also make video calls, answer questions, play music and videos, and control other compatible smart home devices. An Echo Show 5 currently retails for $89.99, so with this smart home bundle deal, you're saving $90.

Amazon is offering a free Echo Show 5 when you purchase the Ring Video Doorbell 3.

Of course, if you're not in the US, you can see today's best deals on the Ring Video Doorbell models where you are below - or just check out what else is available.