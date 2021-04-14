Refurb Kindle Paperwhite deals feature huge price cuts of 36% at Amazon

If you're a Kindle deals hunter looking for a nice sales price on the more premium Kindle PaperWhite model, you'll definitely want to check out Amazon's latest $69.99 (was $109.99) price cut on certified refurbished models this week.

While there's still a bit of stigma around refurbished devices, being officially refurbished via Amazon means these Kindle deals are guaranteed to work and look 'like-new' with the same 1-year warranty as on the standard new devices. Amazon also has a free returns policy, so you won't have to foot the shipping bill for returns should you not be happy with your device.

For context, these certified refurbished Kindle Paperwhite deals are coming in at $20 cheaper than the lowest price we've ever seen on the brand new devices - a price we haven't seen since Black Friday last year. Subsequently, if you're looking for a cheap (but great) e-reader for your summer reading, this could be quite a good investment all around. For $20 more, you could also opt to go for a brand-new standard Kindle for $89.99, but it's worth noting it doesn't have as good of a screen as the Paperwhite, and it's not water-proof either.

Kindle deals at Amazon today

Kindle Paperwhite (certified refurbished): $109.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - E-reader fans can save themselves a whopping 36% off the total price of a Kindle Paperwhite this week at Amazon if they opt for a certified refurbished model. With free returns and guaranteed 'like-new' working condition, this is a great way to save yourself some bucks on one of the more premium Kindle deals out there right now.

