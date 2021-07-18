Quick - the AirPods Pro just dropped to $189.99 in epic deal at Amazon

If you're looking to snag a price cut on Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro, then you're in luck. We've just spotted Apple's wireless earbuds in stock and on sale for $189.99 (was $249) at Amazon. That's $8 less than last week's price and the best deal you can find right now.

AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - Amazon has just dropped the AirPods Pro to $189.99 - only $20 more than the record-low Black Friday price and the best deal you can find right now. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snapping up this new low price while you can.

View Deal

The AirPods Pro feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



While the AirPods have dropped as low as $169.99 during Black Friday, the earbuds have been steadily sitting at $197 for most of this year. We don't know how long Amazon will have the AirPods Pro at this new low price, so we'd take advantage now before it's too late.

More AirPods deals

You can also shop for more offers with the best AirPod deals and sales and see the best AirPods Pro deals and sales that are happening now.



You can also see more bargains with our roundup of the best back to school sales and look forward to upcoming offers during the Labor Day sales event.